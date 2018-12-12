National leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan by ensuring its eternity: Muradova

+ ↺ − 16 px

National leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan by ensuring its eternity and inviolability, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova told Trend on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of the national leader.

“We are proud to be citizens of such a rapidly developing state, the authority of which in the international arena is increasing,” she said.

She said that Heydar Aliyev, who is one of Azerbaijan’s great personalities, will be remembered throughout history.

“The memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev is honored by both the citizens of Azerbaijan and guests who come to the country,” she noted. “They always remember and value the life path that he passed. I can definitely say that Heydar Aliyev was a great person.”

She noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev came to power for the second time in the most difficult period for Azerbaijan.

“The first time when he came to power wasn’t an easy period, either,” she said. “At that time, Azerbaijan had economic and social difficulties, as part of the USSR, being an agrarian republic, the country was lagging behind in development. Just like in those years, when he came to power for the second time, Heydar Aliyev brought prosperity and development to Azerbaijan, and turned it into one of the most advanced countries.”

She added that after returning to power by the insistent demand of the people in 1993, great leader Heydar Aliyev ensured safe life of every citizen of Azerbaijan.

In the same year, after Heydar Aliyev was elected president, he officially began to fulfill the tasks that were very important for the development of the Azerbaijani state, and a new era began in the life of Azerbaijan, Muradova said.

Muradova noted that the second period of Heydar Aliyev's leadership is particularly significant for Azerbaijan.

“That is because namely in this period, the great leader saved the independence of the Azerbaijani state, ensured its eternity and inviolability, turning Azerbaijan into a master of its capabilities and potential,” Muradova added.

"Heydar Aliyev was conducting activity on promoting the "Azerbaijani state exists, one should reckon with it, and as long as the world exists, Azerbaijan will also exist” opinion,” Muradova said. "Today in Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev's ideas don’t remain just as ideas, they are real and are being implemented. This work is headed by a worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, we are implementing projects the development directions of which were designed by Heydar Aliyev.”

She said that Azerbaijan has a bright future, and great leader Heydar Aliyev is definitely creator of this future.

Muradova added that the economic model created by Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev is being successfully implemented.

Muradova stressed that the foreign policy course, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being modernized by President Ilham Aliyev, and is developing at the level of the modern system of international relations.

“We are proud to be citizens of such a rapidly developing state, the authority of which in the international arena is increasing,” she said.

She said that Heydar Aliyev, who is one of Azerbaijan’s great personalities, will be remembered throughout history.

“The memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev is honored by both the citizens of Azerbaijan and guests who come to the country,” she noted. “They always remember and value the life path that he passed. I can definitely say that Heydar Aliyev was a great person.”

She noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev came to power for the second time in the most difficult period for Azerbaijan.

“The first time when he came to power wasn’t an easy period, either,” she said. “At that time, Azerbaijan had economic and social difficulties, as part of the USSR, being an agrarian republic, the country was lagging behind in development. Just like in those years, when he came to power for the second time, Heydar Aliyev brought prosperity and development to Azerbaijan, and turned it into one of the most advanced countries.”

She added that after returning to power by the insistent demand of the people in 1993, great leader Heydar Aliyev ensured safe life of every citizen of Azerbaijan.

In the same year, after Heydar Aliyev was elected president, he officially began to fulfill the tasks that were very important for the development of the Azerbaijani state, and a new era began in the life of Azerbaijan, Muradova said.

Muradova noted that the second period of Heydar Aliyev's leadership is particularly significant for Azerbaijan.

“That is because namely in this period, the great leader saved the independence of the Azerbaijani state, ensured its eternity and inviolability, turning Azerbaijan into a master of its capabilities and potential,” Muradova added.

"Heydar Aliyev was conducting activity on promoting the "Azerbaijani state exists, one should reckon with it, and as long as the world exists, Azerbaijan will also exist” opinion,” Muradova said. "Today in Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev's ideas don’t remain just as ideas, they are real and are being implemented. This work is headed by a worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev. Under his leadership, we are implementing projects the development directions of which were designed by Heydar Aliyev.”

She said that Azerbaijan has a bright future, and great leader Heydar Aliyev is definitely creator of this future.

Muradova added that the economic model created by Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev is being successfully implemented.

Muradova stressed that the foreign policy course, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being modernized by President Ilham Aliyev, and is developing at the level of the modern system of international relations.

News.Az

News.Az