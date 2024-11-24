Yandex metrika counter

National security advisors to both Biden and Trump have discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the issue of hostages

  • Politics
  • Share
National security advisors to both Biden and Trump have discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the issue of hostages
photo credit: Canva, DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

The first meeting between Sullivan and his prospective successor, who will take on a series of global crises.

In a meeting earlier this week between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), whom President-elect Trump has chosen as his National Security Adviser, the pair discussed the war and the hostages in Gaza, two sources familiar with the meeting said, News.Az reports citing the The Jerusalem Post

This was the first meeting between Sullivan and his intended successor, who will inherit a long series of crises around the world, chief among them the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      