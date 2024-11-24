National security advisors to both Biden and Trump have discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the issue of hostages

The first meeting between Sullivan and his prospective successor, who will take on a series of global crises.

In a meeting earlier this week between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), whom President-elect Trump has chosen as his National Security Adviser, the pair discussed the war and the hostages in Gaza, two sources familiar with the meeting said, News.Az reports citing the The Jerusalem Post This was the first meeting between Sullivan and his intended successor, who will inherit a long series of crises around the world, chief among them the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

News.Az