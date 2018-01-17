National Security Council: Formation of terrorist army across Turkish border will not be allowed

Turkey's top civil and military leadership said Wednesday it will take 'immediate' and 'resolute' steps to protect the nation from threats coming from western Syria, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

"Necessary steps would be taken immediately and resolutely to defeat any threat against Turkey from western Syria in the first stage," said a statement issued following the National Security Council meeting in the capital Ankara.

The meeting, chaired by the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, lasted more than 4 hours.

The statement added that necessary steps will be taken to secure the life and property of the local community, and strengthen Turkey's border with Syria.

"The establishment of a terror corridor and the formation of a terrorist army across the border will not be allowed."

The council rejected the U.S. plan to establish a 30,000-strong border security force in Syria, manned by the SDF, a group dominated by the terrorist PYD/PKK

"It is regrettable that a state, which is part of NATO and our ally in bilateral relations, declares the terrorists as its partner and provides them with weapons, without any concern for our safety," the statement added.

“Weapons, tools and materials given to PYD/PKK – YPG terrorist group must be collected without delay,” it said, adding that the fight against Daesh has been completed on a large scale.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Turkey has long protested U.S. support for the PYD/PKK and its military wing the YPG, while Washington has called it a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

