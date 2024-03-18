Yandex metrika counter

NATO chief Stoltenberg concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the NATO Secretary General at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and NATO.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.


News.Az 

