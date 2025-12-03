NATO conducts IED countering seminar in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum has launched a seminar on “Countering improvised explosive devices” in Azerbaijan.

The seminar is held in line with the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between Azerbaijan and NATO, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

The event is attended by servicemen serving in the Engineer Troops Main Department of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate units, as well as engineer qualified officers of special educational institutions.



During the seminar, participants are provided with briefings on various topics.

The seminar will continue until December 5.

