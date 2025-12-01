NATO considers stronger response to Russia’s hybrid threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO is exploring a more assertive stance against Russia’s hybrid attacks, including cyber operations, sabotage, and airspace violations, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, told. The alliance is reviewing options to shift from reactive measures to proactive or pre-emptive actions in certain scenarios, while ensuring compliance with legal and jurisdictional limits.

Hybrid threats have surged across Europe in recent years, including underwater infrastructure damage in the Baltic Sea. NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission, deploying ships, aircraft, and naval drones to monitor critical infrastructure, has successfully deterred attacks since its launch, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite deterrence successes, challenges remain. A Finnish court recently dismissed a case against a Russian-linked vessel that damaged undersea cables in international waters, highlighting legal complexities. NATO officials continue to evaluate how retaliation, pre-emptive measures, or other strategies could prevent future hybrid attacks while balancing caution and alliance consensus.

