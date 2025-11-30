Starmer and Rutte noted that peace talks on Ukraine have gained momentum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British embassy, on the sidelines of a summit for

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted the progress of peace negotiations on Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Sunday, the office of the British prime minister announced, News.Az reports.

"Peace talks have gained momentum in recent days, but the focus must be on achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," the statement emphasized.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the work being carried out by the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for a cessation of hostilities and welcomed the close coordination between this group and NATO regarding next steps.

News.Az