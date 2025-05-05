NATO drills involving 3,700 troops start in Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's Iron Wolf 2025-I field training exercise is kicking off in Lithuania on Monday, involving around 3,700 troops and 700 military vehicles.

The exercise will see troops from the Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade and the NATO Multinational Battle Group, integrated into the brigade and based in Rukla, train the planning and execution of defensive and offensive operations, News.Az reports, citing Lithuanian media.

„The Exercise Iron Wolf 2025-I will culminate in an airborne assault operation executed by the US 173rd Air Assault Brigade and then transition to Exercise Swift Response 2025,” the Lithuanian Armed Forces said in a press release last week.

Iron Wolf 2025-I marks the start of a series of exercises set to take place across Lithuania in May. Roughly 8,000 troops, over a thousand tactical vehicles, several dozen aircraft, ships and other military equipment “will train across different levels, from command post training to field training exercises with personnel on the ground”, according to the press release.

As part of the Storm Defence 2025 exercise from May 5 to 16, the Navy’s Harbour Protection and Coastal Defence Service, together with allied forces from Portugal and local authorities and organisations in Klaipėda, will train along the coast to maintain port operations during crises, emergencies, or threats.

The military has announced that in May, military vehicle convoys will be more visible on roads across the country, and there will be increased military air traffic.

