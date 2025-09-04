NATO official calls Azerbaijan a trusted alliance partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jafar Huseynzada, the head of the Azerbaijani Mission to NATO, held a meeting with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan–NATO partnership and prospects for cooperation as part of the Partnership for Peace program, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Admiral Cavo Dragone once again underlined that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO. He highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s contribution to peace-support operations conducted under the Alliance’s leadership, as well as the country’s significant role in strengthening Europe’s energy security.

News.Az