NATO plans to divide Ukraine between Britain, Germany, Poland and Romania: Russian intelligence
@Financial Times
NATO is more inclined to freeze the conflict in order to restore the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a potential revenge attempt, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service released information, News.az reports.
The statement noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is opening training centers in Ukraine to train more than a million mobilized Ukrainians.
"NATO demands that the Western military-industrial complex invest in Ukraine. Under the guise of peacekeeping, the West will deploy a contingent of around 100,000 troops to restore Ukraine's combat capabilities. NATO plans to occupy Ukraine, with its territory being divided between the UK, Germany, Poland, and Romania. Specifically, the northern regions of Ukraine, including the capital area, will be under the UK's zone, Germany will control the central and eastern parts, the western provinces will fall under Poland’s zone, and the Black Sea coast will belong to Romania. The answer to the question, 'Does Russia need such a peace settlement, which NATO hopes for in Ukraine?' is clear," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's statement said.
The statement noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is opening training centers in Ukraine to train more than a million mobilized Ukrainians.
"NATO demands that the Western military-industrial complex invest in Ukraine. Under the guise of peacekeeping, the West will deploy a contingent of around 100,000 troops to restore Ukraine's combat capabilities. NATO plans to occupy Ukraine, with its territory being divided between the UK, Germany, Poland, and Romania. Specifically, the northern regions of Ukraine, including the capital area, will be under the UK's zone, Germany will control the central and eastern parts, the western provinces will fall under Poland’s zone, and the Black Sea coast will belong to Romania. The answer to the question, 'Does Russia need such a peace settlement, which NATO hopes for in Ukraine?' is clear," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's statement said.