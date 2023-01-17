Yandex metrika counter

NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia to arrive in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
NATO Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia to arrive in Azerbaijan

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia this week, News.az reports.

"This week, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, will travel to Yerevan and Baku. The visit is part of Colomina’s regular political consultations with his counterparts of these two important NATO partner countries," the official said.

According to the source, during the visit, Colomina is scheduled to exchange views with senior officials on security developments in the region and on the state of play of NATO’s partnerships with both countries.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      