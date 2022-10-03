NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Mr. Colomina wrote on Twitter, News.az .reports

"At the meeting held in Brussels, the parties discussed the situation in the region and the status of negotiations after the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva on October 2. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Colomina stressed.

