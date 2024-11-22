NBA: Franz Wagner's last-second 3-point shot lifts Orlando Magic over Lakers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Franz Wagner drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame a late-game deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-118 on Thursday, snapping the Lakers' six-game winning streak.

Takeaways

Key moment

Key stat

Up next

Anthony Davis missed two free throws with 19 seconds left and then missed an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer for the Lakers, who lost to a Magic team playing without three starters in its third game in four nights, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Wagner scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists for the Magic, who have won seven of eight. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, and Moritz Wagner had a season-high 19.Davis had 39 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.Los Angeles lost at home for the first time in eight games.Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the game for personal reasons, while Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fasciitis) missed his 10th straight game. Paolo Banchero (oblique) is still out.Rui Hachimura (ankle) missed his fourth straight game for LA, and Bronny James (heel bruise) missed his second straight.Magic: This was an impressive outing from a short-handed team. Orlando didn't look tired in the slightest, with Suggs and the Wagners leading a feisty, mature group performance. The Magic appear ready to build on last season's breakthrough to become a contender in the East.Lakers: James and Davis took over down the stretch yet again, but Davis came up short in the clutch.James and Davis combined to miss four of six free throws in the final 39 seconds, leaving the door open for Orlando.The Wagners scored 20 of Orlando's 30 points in the fourth quarter.Magic: Host Detroit on Saturday. Orlando is 7-0 at home.

News.Az