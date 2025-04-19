NBA playoffs: First-round matchups and key storylines

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025 NBA playoffs officially tip off this Saturday, setting the stage for an electrifying postseason.

After a historic season of dominance, the Cleveland Cavaliers have claimed the No. 1 seed in the East. The defending champions Boston Celtics wrapped up the No. 2 seed, led by Jayson Tatum and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to rumble after commanding the No. 1 seed for a second straight season behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The final seeding came down to the last day of the regular season, as the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed the No. 6 seed to avoid the play-in.

After the play-in tournament concludes on Friday, the 16-team NBA playoffs begin on Saturday with four games, followed by and four more on April 20. Eight teams from each conference reach the first round and face off in a best-of-seven series to advance. All four rounds of the NBA playoffs are best-of-seven, and teams are not reseeded after each round. The team with the better regular-season record in each series will have home-court advantage for that series. All series are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary).

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1, April 20: Miami at Cleveland (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2, April 23: Miami at Cleveland (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Game 3, April 26: Cleveland at Miami (1 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4, April 28: Cleveland at Miami (TBD)

Game 5, April 30 (if necessary): Miami at Cleveland (TBD)

Game 6, May 2 (if necessary): Cleveland at Miami (TBD)

Game 7, May 4 (if necessary): Miami at Cleveland (TBD)

Game 1, April 20: Orlando at Boston (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2, April 23: Orlando at Boston (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 25: Boston at Orlando (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4, April 27: Boston at Orlando (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5, April 29 (if necessary): Orlando at Boston (TBD)

Game 6, May 1 (if necessary): Boston at Orlando (TBD)

Game 7, May 3 (if necessary): Orlando at Boston (TBD)

Game 1, April 19: Detroit at New York (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2, April 21: Detroit at New York (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 24: New York at Detroit (TBD, TNT)

Game 4, April 27: New York at Detroit (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5, April 29 (if necessary): Detroit at New York (TBD)

Game 6, May 1 (if necessary): New York at Detroit (TBD)

Game 7, May 3 (if necessary): Detroit at New York (TBD)

Game 1, April 19: Milwaukee at Indiana (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2, April 22: Milwaukee at Indiana (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Game 3, April 25: Indiana at Milwaukee (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU/NBA TV)

Game 4, April 27: Indiana at Milwaukee (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5, April 29 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Indiana (TBD)

Game 6, May 2 (if necessary): Indiana at Milwaukee (TBD)

Game 7, May 4 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Indiana (TBD)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Game 1, April 20: Memphis at Oklahoma City (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2, April 22: Memphis at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 24: Oklahoma City at Memphis (TBD, TNT)

Game 4, April 26: Oklahoma City at Memphis (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5, April 28 (if necessary): Memphis at Oklahoma City (TBD)

Game 6, May 1 (if necessary): Oklahoma City at Memphis (TBD)

Game 7, May 3 (if necessary): Memphis at Oklahoma City (TBD)

Game 1, April 20: Golden State at Houston (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2, April 23: Golden State at Houston (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 26: Houston at Golden State (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4, April 28: Houston at Golden State (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5, April 30 (if necessary): Golden State at Houston (TBD)

Game 6, May 2 (if necessary): Houston at Golden State (TBD)

Game 7, May 4 (if necessary): Golden State at Houston (TBD)

Game 1, April 19: Minnesota at Los Angeles (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2, April 22: Minnesota at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 25: Los Angeles at Minnesota (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4, April 27: Los Angeles at Minnesota (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5, April 30 (if necessary): Minnesota at Los Angeles (TBD)

Game 6, May 2 (if necessary): Los Angeles at Minnesota (TBD)

Game 7, May 4 (if necessary): Minnesota at Los Angeles (TBD)

Game 1, April 19: LA at Denver (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2, April 21: LA at Denver (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3, April 24: Denver at LA (TBD, NBA TV)

Game 4, April 26: Denver at LA (6 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5, April 29 (if necessary): LA at Denver (TBD)

Game 6, May 1 (if necessary): Denver at LA (TBD)

Game 7, May 3 (if necessary): LA at Denver (TBD)

