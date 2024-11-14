NBA: Victor Wembanyama scores career-high 50 points in Spurs win over Wizards

NBA: Victor Wembanyama scores career-high 50 points in Spurs win over Wizards

San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images