Nearly 1,000 candidates to vie for seats in Azerbaijani parliament

As many as 991 candidates will run for seats in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov announced on Saturday, News.Az reports.

According to Gasimov, the election process is now in its final stage.”Approximately 6,516,567 ballots have been printed as per the commission's decision, featuring the names of 991 candidates,” he added.The CEC official also highlighted that the candidates' campaign activities have proceeded smoothly and without incident so far.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections. The elections are scheduled for September 1.

