Nearly 2,000 local and int'l monitors applied to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has received requests from about 2,000 local and foreign observers in connection with the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, most of which have been positively processed, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

Panahov said that 1,630 of the applicants are local observers, while 70 of them are foreigners. “Observation missions of the OSCE ODIHR and CIS Parliamentary Assembly have already begun their work. Observers from the Italian and Czech parliaments, as well as from the Lithuanian Seimas have already been through the accreditation process. Representatives of Moldova's CEC will also observe the elections. The registration of foreign observers continues,” he added.

