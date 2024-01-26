Nearly 65,000 observers accredited for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan: CEC

As of now, nearly 65,000 observers, including 512 international ones, have been accredited for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman noted that the accredited 512 international observers represent 70 countries and 49 organizations.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

News.Az