NEL-2 of infantry battalion of Azerbaijan Armed Forces completed

NATO Evaluation Level 2 of infantry battalion of Azerbaijan Armed Forces held within the framework of NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program in Karaheybat Training Centre ends today.

Approximately 700 military personnel, 80 military vehicles and 4 helicopters were involved in field exercise.

The evaluation was conducted by the multinational evaluation team and monitored by NATO Monitor Team representing Allied Land Command.

