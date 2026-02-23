Nepal forms committee to probe fatal bus accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal has formed a five-member committee under a joint secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate the fatal bus accident that claimed 19 lives in Dhading district on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The passenger bus, carrying 44 people on board, fell around 200 meters below the highway into the Trishuli River, killing 19, including one Chinese citizen. As many as 25 people, including another Chinese citizen, are receiving treatment in the hospital, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The government is coordinating with hospitals to ensure the injured receive proper treatment," the statement said.

News.Az