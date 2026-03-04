Black ice causes chaos on Greater Hartford highways

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple highways in Greater Hartford were closed early Wednesday due to accidents caused by black ice, officials reported.

In Hartford, Interstate 91 South was shut between exits 30 and 29a after a jackknifed tractor-trailer collided with several vehicles. One of the trucks involved was a propane tanker. The crash was first reported at 4:26 a.m., and authorities have not announced when the road will reopen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Interstate 84 East’s Exit 52 ramp to I-91 South was also closed due to a separate accident. Meanwhile, Route 15 North in East Hartford, which was temporarily closed between Exit 91 and the end of the highway, has since reopened.

Minor injuries were reported among those involved. State transportation officials urged drivers to exercise caution as black ice continues to create hazardous conditions across the region.

News.Az