Nepal’s president expected to attend COP29 in Baku

Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel is set to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29 climate conference this November.

The announcement was made by Aina Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Nepalese Minister of Forests and Environment, News.Az reports.“Nepal will be represented at the highest level at the upcoming COP29 in Baku, with President Paudel leading the delegation,” the minister said.“The government has decided to ensure a high level of participation at the conference to highlight the significance of this event for the authorities,” Thakuri added.She noted that the upcoming conference is expected to play a crucial role in shaping and implementing governmental decisions aimed at achieving climate targets. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

