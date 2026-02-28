Netanyahu calls for regime change in Iran after US-Israel strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued his first video statement on Saturday regarding the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, calling for a regime change in Tehran.

Addressing the Iranian people directly, Netanyahu urged “all parts of the Iranian people” to “cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peaceful Iran.” He emphasized that the strikes were intended to create conditions for the Iranian citizens to “take their destiny into their own hands,”, News.Az reports, citing CNN

Netanyahu opened his statement by praising U.S. President Donald Trump for his “historic leadership” and warned that Iran’s government must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons capable of threatening humanity.

This is Netanyahu’s first public response following the recent military campaign, continuing a pattern from June during the 12-day conflict with Iran when he also called on Iranians to rise against their government.

The statement underscores Israel’s position that its military actions, in coordination with the United States, are part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran while encouraging popular dissent.

