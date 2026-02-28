Trump confirms U.S. military campaign in Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump confirmed in a social media video that the United States has begun a military campaign in Iran.

In the eight-minute message, Trump stated that the campaign aims to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” News.Az reports.

Trump said the Iranian regime’s actions directly endanger the U.S., its troops, overseas bases, and allied nations. He added:

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted Death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

The announcement marks a major escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions, coming amid ongoing regional security concerns and recent military alerts across the Middle East.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details on the scope of operations, targets, or expected duration of the campaign, but the video underscores that the U.S. is prepared to act against perceived threats from Iran.

News.Az