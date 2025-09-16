Netanyahu says Trump invited him to meet in DC after UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says US President Donald Trump invited him to meet at the White House on September 29, three days after the premier’s scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Netanyahu announces the meeting during his economic press conference, following reports that his office had requested the meeting. Netanyahu says the invitation came during a phone call on Monday. Netanyahu says he has held several conversations with Trump since Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, and all of them were “good.” This will be the fourth meeting between the leaders since Trump’s second term began. Asked if he notified Trump ahead of the strike, Netanyahu repeated his statement that the White House version of events was “correct,” and that Israel was solely responsible for the strike. He declined to specifically answer the question over the timing of Israel’s warning to the US amid reports that Trump was informed nearly an hour before the strikes.

News.Az