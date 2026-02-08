Netanyahu set to meet Trump in Washington on Wednesday over Iran talks

The United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman on Friday that appeared to bring discussions over Tehran’s nuclear programme back to square one.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the recent negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Netanyahu "believes that all negotiations must include limiting the ballistic missiles, and ending support for the Iranian axis,” Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement, referring to Tehran's support for militant groups in the region.

Trump called the talks “very good” and said more were planned for early next week. Washington was represented by Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on its nuclear programme after sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships to the region amid Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands.

Commenting on the latest talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran's missile programme was "never negotiable". He said there is “very, very deep distrust” after what happened during the previous talks, when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites during last year's Israel-Iran conflict, adding that Tehran would target US bases in the region if the US attacked Iranian territory. He called the talks "a good start", but insisted "there is a long way to go to build trust". He said the talks would resume "soon". Araghchi criticised what he labelled a "doctrine of domination" that allows Israel to expand its military arsenal while pressuring other states in the region to disarm.

