Netflix eyes strong Q3 profit despite slower market momentum
Netflix (NFLX) is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday, with investors watching closely for signs of momentum in its advertising business and live programming lineup following a volatile period for the stock, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shares of the streaming giant have risen about 40% so far this year but have recently lagged behind the broader market and tech peers amid concerns over user engagement, valuation, and increasing competition from AI-driven content platforms.

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Wall Street expects Netflix to report revenue of $11.52 billion, compared to $9.82 billion in the same quarter last year, in line with the company’s own guidance of $11.53 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) are projected at $6.94, up from $5.40 a year ago, also slightly above Netflix’s forecast of $6.87.

The company no longer provides detailed membership growth data, a shift that has refocused investor attention on new revenue streams such as advertising and content diversification.


