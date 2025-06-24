Netherlands announces new aid package for Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on Tuesday announced a new military aid package worth 175 million euros (203 million U.S. dollars) for Ukraine, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The package includes radar systems, unmanned vehicles, and drones, along with contracts with Ukrainian companies to manufacture drones.

The announcement coincided with the opening of NATO's annual summit in The Hague.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in The Hague on Tuesday, and met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

News.Az