New appointments in Azerbaijan’s tax ministry

Habil Mammadov and Sarkhan Mammadov have been appointed as heads of new departments at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes, says a message on the ministry’s websi

Habil Mammadov was appointed as the director general of the Special Revenues Department and Sarkhan Mammadov was appointed as the director general of the Baku City Department for work with small entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

Also, Agasamad Efendiyev was appointed as the director general of the Baku City Local Revenues Department.

The new departments were created in Dec. 2016 during the major structural changes in the ministry.

News.Az


