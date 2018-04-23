New appointments made for vacant posts in Cabinet of Ministers - UPDATED

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amending the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 21, 2018 on the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

APA reports that the following persons have been appointed as members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

1.1. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Mukhtar Bahadur oglu Babayev;

1.2. Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Azad Arif oglu Rahimov;

1.3. Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Abulfas Mursal oglu Garayev;

1.4. Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Yavar Talib oglu Jamalov;

1.5. Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Ogtay Kazim oglu Shiraliyev;

1.6. Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov;

1.7. Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Hijran Kamran gizi Huseynova;

1.8. Chairperson of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Fuad Rauf oglu Muradov;

1.9. Chairperson of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations - Mubariz Gahraman oglu Gurbanli;

1.10. Chairperson of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Safar Mammad oglu Mehdiyev;

1.11. Chairperson of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Tahir Yagub oglu Budagov;

1.12. Chairperson of the State Committee on Property Issues - Karam Avaz oglu Hasanov;

1.13. Chairperson of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Fuad Humbat oglu Nagiyev;

1.14. Chairperson of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Goshgar Ilahi oglu Tahmazli;

1.15. Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Vusal Afgan oglu Huseynov;

1.16. Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Arzu Yusif oglu Rahimov.

