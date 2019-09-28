New Azerbaijani ambassador to Mexico appointed

Yandex metrika counter

  • Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Mammad Talibov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the United Mexican States, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani president.

According to the decree, Mammad Afig oglu Talibov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Mexico.

