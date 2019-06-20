New Baku-Batumi-Baku bus route to be launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from July 1, Baku-Batumi bus routes will start operating from Baku International Bus Terminal Complex on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays every week at 18:00 Baku time.

The bus will arrive in Batumi the next day at 10:00. The bus will depart from Batumi on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 10:00, Baku International Bus Terminal Complex told APA Economics.

The ticket price in one direction is AZN 40.

Passengers can buy tickets to Baku-Batumi-Baku bus route via "avtovagzal.az" website and mobile app, as well as from the cash box of Baku International Bus Terminal.

Notably, tickets will be available 10 days prior to the departure on the "Early sale" ticket boxes and online. Passengers can purchase tickets up to 1 day prior to departure. Travel is free for kids under 5 of (seats are not provided). 50% of the ticket price should be paid for 5-10 years old.

