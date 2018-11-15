New Baku mayor appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointment of the new mayor.

Under the order, Eldar Azizov has been assigned the new head of the Baku Executive Power, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Eldar Aziz oglu Azizov was born in Baku on 28 June 1957.

In 1998, Azizov was appointed the head of the Department of International Relations at the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, since 1999 – first deputy chairman of the Department of Foreign Relations & Investment Programs of the Baku Executive Power.

In March 2000 he was appointed deputy head of the Baku City Executive Power, since June of the same year – the head of the Executive Power of Nizami district of Baku. In 2003-2011 he was the head of Executive Power of Ganja city, in 2011-2015 - the head of Executive Power of Sumgait city, and in 2015-2018 - the head of Executive Power of Sabail district of Baku city.

From 16 July 2018, he held the position of deputy head of the Baku Executive Power.

News.Az

News.Az