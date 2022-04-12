New board member of Azerbaijan’s central bank expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

The newly-appointed board member of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the trust, rendered to him.

He was speaking at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Kazimov stressed his awareness of powers and responsibilities entrusted to him.

“I promise to fulfill the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan and my official duties in a timely manner,” he added.

