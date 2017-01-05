New building of Nakhchivan city secondary school No13 commissioned

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new building of secondary school No13 in Tumbul village of the city of Nakhchivan was commissioned on January 5.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the 376-seat school, and then toured it, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, director of the school Janpolad Rustamov said all conditions were created at the school.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov congratulated the school staff on the opening of the new building.

Tumbul Village Center opens

A new village center has today been inaugurated in Tumbul village.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

Service center inaugurated in Tumbul village

On January 5, chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov opened a service center in Tumbul village.

The facility created 9 jobs.

Drinking water and sewage network launched in Tumbul village

A drinking water and sewage network has today been commissioned in Tumbul village of the city of Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the opening ceremony.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic launched the facility, and met with local residents.

News.Az

News.Az