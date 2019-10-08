New China-Azerbaijan flight may open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opening of a new flight to Baku from another Chinese city, in addition to Beijing, is expected in 2020, a source in China’s travel company ETI Holidays said, Tr

The source said that in September 2019, the number of visitors from China to Azerbaijan amounted to 20,000 people, although in 2018, there were only 13,000 visitors.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board and ETI Holidays, which is the official representative office of AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) in China, will conduct joint pieces of training for Chinese subagents.

The purpose of the pieces of training is to raise the participants' awareness of Azerbaijan’s potential in various fields of tourism and to promote its hotels, tourist routes, attractions, ancient architectural monuments, and national cuisine.

Since December 2018, the official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board has been operating in Beijing.

News.Az

