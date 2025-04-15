New Chinese ambassador arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, arrived in Baku on Monday, marking the beginning of her tenure as the tenth Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ambassador Lu delivered official remarks highlighting her commitment to strengthening the China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership, News.Az reports.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed by President Xi Jinping and am fully aware of the weight and responsibility entrusted to me,” Ambassador Lu stated. “Guided by the important consensus reached between our two heads of state, I will dedicate myself to my duties and do my utmost to advance the China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.”

Lu emphasized the longstanding ties between the two nations, noting that China and Azerbaijan have been “trustworthy friends and partners on an equal footing and with mutual benefit.” She recalled the historical roots of bilateral ties dating back over 2,000 years to the era of the ancient Silk Road.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992, China and Azerbaijan have enjoyed stable and positive development in their relationship. The Ambassador noted a key milestone was reached in July 2024 when President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership, elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

Ambassador Lu highlighted deepening political trust and the expansion of practical cooperation, particularly under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. “Together, we have achieved fruitful outcomes in the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative,” she said, adding that people-to-people exchanges are also growing stronger and more dynamic.

She further emphasized the two countries’ cooperation on multilateral platforms, calling it a joint effort to promote a “fairer and equitable international community.”

“Today, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century,” Lu remarked. “China is steadily advancing its unique path of modernization, and we are committed to sharing the opportunities of high-level opening up with countries including Azerbaijan.”

Quoting an Azerbaijani proverb—“There is nothing to fear when your best friend is by your side”—the Ambassador expressed gratitude to those who have supported China-Azerbaijan relations and called for deeper mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation.

Addressing the Chinese community in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Lu reiterated the government’s concern for the safety and well-being of its nationals abroad. “Along with my colleagues at the embassy and consulates, I will remain committed to a people-centric approach in diplomacy and continue to provide consular protection and services to Chinese nationals, businesses, students, and visitors in Azerbaijan,” she affirmed.

Ambassador Lu Mei’s arrival marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, with both countries expected to build further on the momentum of recent strategic agreements and shared development goals.

