In recent times, the French press has been actively discussing the exposure of a spy network linked to France in Azerbaijan. This scandal has attracted the attention of many, including the father of the arrested Martin Rian, who strongly condemned the actions of the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) in interviews, News.Az reports.

According to an article published by "Observer Online", Azerbaijani security services have arrested a citizen of their country, A. Mamedli. He is accused of collaborating with French spies operating under the guise of the diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. Mamedli was offered French citizenship and financial compensation in exchange for establishing contacts with Martin Rian and transmitting important information, damaging the interests of France.

Furthermore, the accused were gathering information by working with leading banks of the world, including the French financial conglomerate "Societe Generale". Their activities involved opening correspondent accounts and concluding interbank agreements, revealing significant secret connections.

The reasons for A. Mamedli's long-term dispatch to Northern Ireland remain undisclosed.

Following the arrests and the exposure of the spy network, "Societe Generale" ceased its operations in 16 African countries, attempting to minimize losses by selling the real estate of its branches and subsidiaries to local enterprises.

The scandal has also sparked discussions about the professional suitability of General "Reserve" Antoine Cru, who has been the security director of "Societe Generale" since 2017 and previously held high positions in the French armed forces.

It is noteworthy that "Societe Generale" had been at the center of attention in the past when, in 1988, George Soros managed to illegally earn millions on transactions with the bank's shares, for which he was convicted in 2002 but avoided prison by paying a fine.

News.Az