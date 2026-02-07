New Epstein files reveal Maxwell’s life inside prison - VIDEO

The video, reportedly recorded in July 2020, shows Maxwell inside a cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while she was being held pending a bail decision. In the footage, she is seen wearing a standard orange prison tracksuit and trainers, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The material reportedly captures long stretches of ordinary prison activity, including Maxwell resting in her cell and spending time reading. The release is part of a broader batch of documents connected to federal investigations linked to Epstein.

Maxwell was later convicted in 2021 on multiple criminal counts connected to sex trafficking and grooming of minors. In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

10 hours of jail surveillance from Ghislaine Maxwell dropped.



Ghislaine testifies before Congress on Monday.



Every powerful person in those documents is watching their phone this weekend.



She's the last living person who can name names under oath.pic.twitter.com/81Rabfcjq4 https://t.co/5uxdzKBKzn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2026

The newly surfaced footage is drawing renewed public attention to the case and the wider investigation, which has remained the focus of legal, political, and media scrutiny for years.