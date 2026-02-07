Yandex metrika counter

New Epstein files reveal Maxwell’s life inside prison - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
New Epstein files reveal Maxwell’s life inside prison - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Newly released investigation documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein include hours of previously unseen footage showing Ghislaine Maxwell’s daily routine inside a U.S. detention facility following her arrest.

The video, reportedly recorded in July 2020, shows Maxwell inside a cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while she was being held pending a bail decision. In the footage, she is seen wearing a standard orange prison tracksuit and trainers, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The material reportedly captures long stretches of ordinary prison activity, including Maxwell resting in her cell and spending time reading. The release is part of a broader batch of documents connected to federal investigations linked to Epstein.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Maxwell was later convicted in 2021 on multiple criminal counts connected to sex trafficking and grooming of minors. In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The newly surfaced footage is drawing renewed public attention to the case and the wider investigation, which has remained the focus of legal, political, and media scrutiny for years.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      