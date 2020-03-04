New indictment filed against Armenia ex-defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has now been charged with squandering of especially large-size property.

This was announced today by the Special Investigation Service (SIS) in response to an inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A signature bond not to leave the country was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.

Earlier, the SIS had issued a statement that Ohanyan had been included as a suspect in the investigation of a criminal case on the squandering of, especially large-size property.

Seyran Ohanyan, however, had told reporters that he did not accept the suspicion charges. He also had stated that he had not been questioned by the SIS in this case.

News.Az

