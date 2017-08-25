New Interior Minister of Nakhchivan AR appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed an order to appoint Fazil Alakbarov Minister of Internal Affairs of the Autonomous Republic, APA reports.

Under another decree, Fazil Alakbarov has been dismissed from the post of chief of the State Security Service of Nakhchivan.

Former Internal Affairs Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ahmad Ahmadov was dismissed from his post on July 28, APA reports.

News.Az

News.Az