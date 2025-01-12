New Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan is the Director of the Eurasia Department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Ronen Kraus.

The Israeli government unanimously approved 12 candidates for new ambassadors and consuls of the Jewish state abroad, recommended by the committee for the appointment of heads of foreign missions and presented personally by the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Gideon Saar, News.Az citing the Israeli media.It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Israel have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992. The Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan opened in August 1993. Israel is the second largest importer of oil from Azerbaijan. In April 2017, the abolition of double taxation was approved between the two countries. In July 2019, both countries signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which Israel will act as a consultant in the project to create a national information system of Azerbaijan using modern technologies. In addition, there is close cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan in the defense sector.

News.Az