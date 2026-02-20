New Jersey proposes Anti-ICE Act with a hidden vulgar name

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lawmakers in New Jersey have recently proposed a new act designed to protect immigrant communities, but the name of the act is notably cryptic and vulgar.

The new act, A4446, plans to “fight unlawful conduct and keep individuals and communities empowered.” Online sleuths quickly realized that taking the first letter of each word of that pledge spells out the acronym "F–-K ICE," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The act comes less than two weeks after ICE agents detained ten people outside a light rail station on the border of Hoboken and Jersey City.

Assembly members Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan joined Assemblywomen Annette Quijano and Alixon Collazos-Gill to introduce bills to help strengthen the state’s protection against ICE.

“ICE has no place in our communities,” said Assemblyman Bhalla. “When I was elected Mayor of Hoboken, one of my first acts was passing a strong sanctuary city ordinance. Now, the stakes are even higher, and it is incumbent on all of us to use the power we have to keep our residents safe,” he continued. “These bills help our local law enforcement do their jobs properly while giving the state more tools to stop these raids from happening in the first place.” Assemblymember Brennan agreed, bringing a now-viral video of ICE agents confronting Jersey City Councilman Jake Ephros when she said, When you have ICE agents gloating to elected officials they don’t need warrants to kidnap people off the street, it’s all the proof we need that these aren’t law enforcement agents." "We can’t sit back and do nothing while they violate people’s constitutional rights,” she added. “These bills strengthen local protections and make sure these agents of chaos face accountability. We have to use the full force of our state government to protect the people of New Jersey.” Other Democrat-led states have similarly proposed limiting ICE enforcement or increasing the protection for immigrant communities, Stateline reported. Some of those bills would “bar or sharply restrict federal agents from carrying out immigration arrests in or near schools, churches, hospitals and courthouses.”

News.Az