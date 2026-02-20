New Jersey proposes Anti-ICE Act with a hidden vulgar name
Lawmakers in New Jersey have recently proposed a new act designed to protect immigrant communities, but the name of the act is notably cryptic and vulgar.
The new act, A4446, plans to “fight unlawful conduct and keep individuals and communities empowered.” Online sleuths quickly realized that taking the first letter of each word of that pledge spells out the acronym "F–-K ICE," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The act comes less than two weeks after ICE agents detained ten people outside a light rail station on the border of Hoboken and Jersey City.
Assembly members Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan joined Assemblywomen Annette Quijano and Alixon Collazos-Gill to introduce bills to help strengthen the state’s protection against ICE.
By Ulviyya Salmanli