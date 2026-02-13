DOJ moves to drop charges after Minneapolis ICE shooting case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to drop charges against two men accused of assaulting immigration officers following a January shooting involving a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis, according to court documents.

Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor, Daniel Rosen, asked a judge to dismiss the charges after new evidence emerged that he said was inconsistent with the original allegations. Prosecutors requested dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning the charges cannot be filed again, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case stems from an incident in which an immigration enforcement officer shot and wounded a Venezuelan man during an attempted arrest. Authorities initially said officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop when a suspect fled, leading to a confrontation.

However, later court filings indicated officers may have pursued the wrong vehicle after scanning a license plate linked to another person. Investigators said the actual driver fled after crashing, leading officers to an apartment building where the confrontation took place.

The case has drawn attention amid broader debate over immigration enforcement tactics in the United States. Recent enforcement operations have sparked protests and criticism from rights groups, while federal officials have defended the actions as necessary for border security.

News.Az