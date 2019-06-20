New minister of defense industry appointed in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing Madat Guliyev as minister of the defense industry on June 20, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.
According to another presidential decree, Madat Guliyev was dismissed from his post of the head of the State Security Service.
