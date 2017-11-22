New residential complex of Air Defense Unit of Azerbaijani Air Force inaugurated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have attended the opening of a new residential complex of the Air Defense Unit of the Air Force, and viewed the conditions created for the servicemen.

The leadership of the defense ministry inspected the soldiers' barracks, the mess hall, the medical point, the parade ground, the sports town, as well as other service and administrative premises.

The minister of defense then inquired about the purpose, as well as operational and physical characteristics of the multipurpose radar stations, launcher and other air assets standing on combat duty.

Minister Zakir Hasanov was informed that the most advanced weapons and military equipment that are in the use of the Air Defense Unit are able to detect, determine flight parameters and destroy all types of air targets in a complex interference condition.

Praising the level of professionalism and combat readiness of the military personnel of the unit performing tasks to protect airspace, the minister gave appropriate instructions to the Air Force command.

News.Az

