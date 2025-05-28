New round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be announced soon, says Lavrov

New round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be announced soon, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that an announcement regarding a new round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv will be made in the near future.

"Moscow will insist that Kyiv abolish all discriminatory laws in Ukraine at a new round of direct talks to be announced soon," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of direct talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov recalled.

"When these talks resumed in Istanbul on May 16, we demanded that all those discriminatory laws be abolished and we will continue to do so at the next round of direct talks, to be announced soon," Russia’s top diplomat added.

News.Az