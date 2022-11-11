New secretary general of Organization of Turkic States appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kubanychbek Omuraliev has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports.

The decision was made at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Ambassador Omuraliev served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic in Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Türkiye and Israel, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Commonwealth of Independent States, and has held leadership positions at various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state and public structures.



Throughout his career, Ambassador Omuraliev has undertaken innovative and visionary efforts linking his background with his diplomatic experience and has made significant contributions to the social and intellectual advancement process of Kyrgyzstan by fulfilling various social/public positions including the Vice-Chairman of the Federation of Business Circles of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Coordinator, Advisory group of Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Network for Economies in Transition (ACN) at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

