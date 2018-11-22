New social facilities launched in Sharur district

+ ↺ − 16 px

New social facilities have been launched in Kosajan village, Sharur district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party, AzerTag reports.

New building of Kosajan village secondary school commissioned

A new building of the Kosajan village secondary school was launched.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

Addressing the event, the chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the school staff success.

Vasif Talibov then viewed conditions created at the secondary school.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the teaching staff and congratulated them on the launch of a new school building.

Village Center launched in Kosajan

A new village center was inaugurated in Kosajan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center, and viewed conditions created here.

New service center commissioned in Kosajan village

A new service center commissioned in Kosajan village.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

Kosajan village highway renovated

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov opened the Kosajan village highway. Vasif Talibov congratulated the village residents on this occasion and posed for photographs together with them.

News.Az

News.Az