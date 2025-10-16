New York mayoral candidate Mamdani apologizes to NYPD for 2020 remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani apologized on Wednesday to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for comments he made in 2020 during the George Floyd protests.

In an interview with Fox News, Mamdani said he regretted his earlier statements, which called the NYPD “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety” and advocated defunding the police. He stressed that his views on policing have evolved over time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I apologize for the language that I used and I spoke to them about the fact that I want to work with them to deliver public safety,” Mamdani said, noting the increasing demands on officers, including handling mental health calls and homelessness, in addition to serious crimes. He highlighted that in one year, the NYPD receives 200,000 mental health calls.

Mamdani emphasized that his approach seeks to balance public safety with justice, representing not only police officers but also Black, brown, and Muslim New Yorkers who have faced police brutality or surveillance.

The apology comes after NYPD officers requested a public statement from Mamdani, which he delivered on Fox News, reiterating his commitment to collaboration with law enforcement while maintaining accountability.

News.Az